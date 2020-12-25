TOP Price Down 5.5% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, TOP has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market cap of $5.67 million and $100,375.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00136085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00667985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00165720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00355567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00097454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061134 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

