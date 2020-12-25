TOP (TOP) Reaches Market Cap of $5.67 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One TOP token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $100,375.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00136085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00667985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00165720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00355567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00097454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061134 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.