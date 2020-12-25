Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L)’s (TXP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) (LON:TXP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L) from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 19.43 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

In other news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £351,000 ($458,583.75).

About Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.L)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

