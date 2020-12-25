Traceability Chain Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $177.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00048951 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020129 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004578 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003612 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

