Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

