Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,020 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 634% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $530.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

