Traders Purchase High Volume of Aspen Aerogels Call Options (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 84 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASPN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.74. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

