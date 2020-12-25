Traders Purchase High Volume of Senseonics Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 450 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SENS opened at $0.91 on Friday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04).

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

