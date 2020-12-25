Traders Purchase Large Volume of ENGlobal Call Options (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,904 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,027 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other ENGlobal news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

