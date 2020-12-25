TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAC. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -144.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 797,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

