Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Earns Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIG. BidaskClub cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

RIG stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Transocean by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

