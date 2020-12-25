Trias Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Trias has a market cap of $1.17 million and $18,217.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00135631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00684297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00139726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00362493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00063470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00099605 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

