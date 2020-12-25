Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.23 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

