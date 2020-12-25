Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.23 and a beta of 1.59. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit