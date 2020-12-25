Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCOM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.
Shares of TCOM opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Company Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.