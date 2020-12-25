Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCOM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 404,730 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

