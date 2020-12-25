Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $2.72 million and $976,602.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00330992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

