TrueFeedBack (TFB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $249,496.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFeedBack Token Profile