TrueFi One Day Volume Tops $2.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00134347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.59 or 0.00681448 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00149269 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00360812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00098427 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

