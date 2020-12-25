Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 140,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,791,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIP. Bank of America upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -186.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

