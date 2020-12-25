Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,278 shares of company stock worth $6,774,603 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.