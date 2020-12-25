Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after buying an additional 2,848,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bill.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,987,000 after buying an additional 105,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,201,000 after buying an additional 493,938 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -285.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $2,273,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,755.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,093 shares of company stock worth $39,547,708. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

