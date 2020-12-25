Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,515 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,548,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000.

NYSEARCA:DDIV opened at $24.61 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $27.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73.

