Truist Securiti Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.61) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.68). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RARE stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock worth $3,149,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit