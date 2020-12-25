Truist Securiti Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.61) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.68). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RARE stock opened at $172.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,188 shares of company stock worth $3,149,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.