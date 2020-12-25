Truist Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to “Buy”

Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $135.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $112.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

