Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

