UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,760 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Extreme Networks worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,229,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 744,158 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.00 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $861.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.