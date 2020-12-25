UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Tivity Health worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TVTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 187,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tivity Health by 45.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $952.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

