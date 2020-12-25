UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.