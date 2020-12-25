UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $179,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,085.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,126 shares of company stock worth $5,348,144 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

ELF stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

