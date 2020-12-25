UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,374 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 748,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $833.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.45.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

