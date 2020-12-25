UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 609 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Busey worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,122,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 61,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

