UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $115.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.35.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.