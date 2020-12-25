UNICORN Token (UNI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $12,956.85 and $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002966 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

