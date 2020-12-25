Unification Price Up 3.9% This Week (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $284,516.76 and approximately $7,535.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last week, Unification has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00664247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00161252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00354068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00096329 BTC.

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

