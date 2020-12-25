UniLayer Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $177,796.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00135097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00665009 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00164517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00350549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00096398 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00060355 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,924,143 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

