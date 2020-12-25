UniLend Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00320650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.