uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT Raised to $85.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of QURE opened at $38.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $1,244,013. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

