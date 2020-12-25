Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $10.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 1,367,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,372. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

