UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.11

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.16. UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72.

About UniVision Engineering Limited (UVEL.L) (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

