Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $14,691.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00049802 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00114811 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00577736 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000934 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00035024 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000139 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011136 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,522,574 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

