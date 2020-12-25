Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.