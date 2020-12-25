USDX (USDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004408 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002019 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006410 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

