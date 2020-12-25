Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $52.66 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Utrust has a total market cap of $52.66 million and $1.80 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00046506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00316047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016136 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

