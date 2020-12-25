UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.33. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 3,446 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.