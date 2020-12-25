ValuEngine Lowers 23589 (NYSE:PRG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 23589 (NYSE:PRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRG has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 23589 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of 23589 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of 23589 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of 23589 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 23589 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get 23589 alerts:

PRG stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. 23589 has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

There is no company description available for PROG Holdings Inc

Read More: LIBOR

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 23589 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23589 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.