ValuEngine Upgrades Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of MIC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $55,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

