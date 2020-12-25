ValuEngine Upgrades Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Strong-Buy

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of Microbot Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microbot Medical stock. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Microbot Medical makes up approximately 0.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. XXEC Inc. owned about 1.35% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

