ValuEngine Upgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

