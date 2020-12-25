ValuEngine Upgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Hold

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UUGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

