VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.75

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $27.93. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 10,223 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

