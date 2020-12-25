Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.09. The company had a trading volume of 167,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,967. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,104 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

