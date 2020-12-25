Velas Reaches Market Cap of $48.70 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $48.70 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001353 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

